Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.89

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Aligos Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

