Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $121,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock worth $1,263,572 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

