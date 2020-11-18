Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Insider Ian Marchant Acquires 5,000 Shares

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) insider Ian Marchant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Shares of AGK stock opened at GBX 591.27 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The firm has a market cap of $937.94 million and a P/E ratio of -26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 448. Aggreko Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 881 ($11.51).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

