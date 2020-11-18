Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.50. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.