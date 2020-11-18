Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.27

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $89.37, with a volume of 7900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

