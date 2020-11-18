Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

AFIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

