Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACHV stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

