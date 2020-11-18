888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Insider Sells £780,000 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

LON 888 opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Wednesday. 888 Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

