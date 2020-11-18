81,093 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.