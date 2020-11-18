6,755 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 223,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 14.7% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

