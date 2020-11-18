310 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $749.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $723.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

