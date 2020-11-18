2,101 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after buying an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after purchasing an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,027,000 after purchasing an additional 561,664 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

