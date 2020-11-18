1,885 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

