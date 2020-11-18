16,000 Shares in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
