$1.41 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. CME Group reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in CME Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CME Group by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CME Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 289,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,983,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 134,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.