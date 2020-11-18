$1.20 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

NYSE:CSL opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

