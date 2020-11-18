$0.59 EPS Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.83. The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Children’s Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $537.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

