$0.51 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 36,880 shares of company stock worth $381,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,568,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

