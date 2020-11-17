Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $39,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

ZBH opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.93, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

