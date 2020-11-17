Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

RCL stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

