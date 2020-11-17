Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Herman Miller by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.76 and a beta of 1.43. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

