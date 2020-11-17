Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

