Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

NYSE:STZ opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $179.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

