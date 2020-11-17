Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 8.43.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18).

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Cohen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded LMP Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

LMP Automotive Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.