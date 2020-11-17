Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 201.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $136.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

