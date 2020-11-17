Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 74.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trex by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 809,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 4,459.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 938,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 917,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

