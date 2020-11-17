Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

