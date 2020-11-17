Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

