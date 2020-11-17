Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,838.52.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,109.61 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,706.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

