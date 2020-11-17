Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 159.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $602,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after buying an additional 5,868,984 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.