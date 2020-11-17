Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,374,000.

Shares of BCO opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

