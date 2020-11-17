Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,815 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 721,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.58 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

