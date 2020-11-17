WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $185,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

WEC opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

