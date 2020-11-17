Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,464,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,593.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

