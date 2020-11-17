Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

