V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

NYSE VFC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -632.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

