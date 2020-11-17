Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 636,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $125,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 142,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

