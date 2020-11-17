Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Trimble by 71.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,704,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,010 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.