Trust Co. of Vermont Has $78,000 Stock Position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after buying an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 341,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

