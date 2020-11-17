TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Holdings Decreased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,596 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of TriMas worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TriMas by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.69 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

