Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.1% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,593.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,502.99. The company has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

