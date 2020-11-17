The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Travelers Companies worth $39,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 213,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

