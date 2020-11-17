The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of The Progressive worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

