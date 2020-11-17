The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,214 shares of company stock valued at $70,239,802. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $353.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

