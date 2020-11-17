The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,313,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

