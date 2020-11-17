The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $154,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 28.2% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $722,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in The Allstate by 6.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 234,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Allstate by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

