TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

NYSE TEL opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold 137,720 shares of company stock valued at $14,405,632 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.