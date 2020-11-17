TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

