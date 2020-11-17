Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) versus Linx (NYSE:LINX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Linx (NYSE:LINX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Linx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Linx 0.38% 0.60% 0.42%

This table compares Taoping and Linx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $13.79 million 1.54 -$3.58 million N/A N/A Linx $191.54 million 6.39 $9.85 million $0.05 129.20

Linx has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Risk & Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linx has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taoping and Linx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A Linx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Linx beats Taoping on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a broad portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions, including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Linx

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

