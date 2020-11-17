T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

